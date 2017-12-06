Officers from the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (R.O.P.E) is asking for the public's help in locating a federal offender.

65-year old Douglas Archer is wanted on a Canadian Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of parole, according to a written statement on Wednesday.

He is described as a man, approximately 5'8 tall, 241 pounds with white blonde hair, grey beard and blue eyes.

Officials said he is serving an eight year and six month sentence for mischief, arson, and criminal harassment.

He is known to frequent Kingston, Thunder Bay and Oxford County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Provincial R.O.P.E Squad, crime stoppers or 9-1-1.