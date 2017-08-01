Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Thunder Bay, Ont., man with impaired driving causing death, after a fatal collision Monday night just outside the city, at the intersection of Highway 589 and Kam Current Road in Gorham Township.

Officers from the Thunder Bay detachment, Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Gorham Fire Department responded to a two vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a truck at around 10:39 p.m., police said in a news release Tuesday.

The driver of a Dodge truck was westbound on Kam Current Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 589 and collided with the driver of a Yamaha motorcycle, police said.

When officers spoke with the driver of the Dodge truck, they determined he had been drinking.

He was arrested and taken to the detachment, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported by ambulance to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The 31-year-old driver of the truck is being held in custody for a video court appearance and has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death contrary to section 255(3)

failing or refusing to provide a breath sample contrary to section 254(5),

OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) are assisting with the ongoing investigation.