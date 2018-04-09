One dead, two injured on Highway 11/17 near Thunder Bay, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Highway 11/17 on Monday afternoon.

Police said at approximately 12:23 p.m. on April 9, an east bound pickup truck collided with a west bound tractor trailer unit on Highway 11/17, about two kilometres east of Finmark Road.

According to police, the driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver and passenger of the transport truck were taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 11/17 is currently closed as police continue to investigate the collision.