Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 102 at the Kaministiquia Bridge, near Thunder Bay, Ont.

According to a media release, police said Monday night, around 9 p.m., a west bound pickup truck and a west bound sport utility vehicle collided, which then caused the SUV to collide again with a east bound mid-size car.

Officials said the male driver of the SUV was taken to hospital and pronounced dead, while the driver of the east bound car died at the scene.

Five passengers in the SUV were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Highway 102 was closed for approximately seven and a half hours while Technical Traffic Investigators and the Forensic Identification Unit assisted with the investigation, police said.

OPP, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, Superior EMS and the Kaministiquia Fire Department all responded to the collision.