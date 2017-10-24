The Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden, Ont are investigating a single vehicle collision that left a 24-year old Dryden man dead on Monday morning.

According to a written statement released by the OPP on Tuesday, officers responded to a call on Highway 105 at approximately 10:06 a.m. on Oct. 23, near Cliff Lake — 80 kilometres northwest of Dryden, Ont.

Police said a car reportedly drove off the roadway and came to a stop in the waters of Cliff Lake.

The Technical Traffic Collision Investigation unit and the Kenora Forensic Identification unit were both on scene to assist with the investigation.

The 24-year old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the OPP.

A post mortem examination has been scheduled in Kenora, Ont. for Oct.24.