Police and firefighters in Thunder Bay, Ont., were called in for an-over-two hour search on Friday night after they received a call about a man who went missing in an abandoned building on Shipyard Drive.

A total of eight firefighters, two pumpers and a number of police officers were involved, according to emergency services.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said they received a call from police around 11 p.m. on Oct. 20, requesting help looking for a 26-year old man who climbed up the abandoned grain elevator and did not return.

A 22-year old woman, who was reportedly at the scene with the missing man, called police around 10:30 p.m. after they became separated inside, according to a written statement released by the force. She said she searched the building for over 90 minutes but could not find him.

According to emergency officials, three fire rescue search teams started their search efforts at the roof of the elevator and proceeded their way down the building. The man was reportedly found uninjured, sleeping in the building at around 12:30 a.m.

Police said both individuals were given a warning about the dangers of trespassing on private property and entering abandoned buildings.