Thunder Bay's Mayor says somebody else will have to take over the top office at city hall after the 2018 municipal election.

Keith Hobbs told council on Monday night that after eight years as mayor, he will not seek another term at city hall.

"When I came into this job in 2010, my eyes were wide open. I knew this wouldn't be a career. And when I'm finished I'll have put in eight years as mayor," said Hobbs.

"I've always believed its good to have fresh ideas and a fresh vision at the top."

Hobbs is the city's longest serving mayor over two consecutive terms.

He said after the last election in 2014, he had to re-evaluate if he would want to go through the campaign process again.

Thunder Bay councillor Larry Hebert says he will not seek another term in the 2018 municipal election. (Supplied)

"I think after the last election, it was a tough battle. I was fighting after a former MP, former Mayor, former councillor Mr. Boshcoff was a tough opponent. I'm not sure if I want to go through another one of those."

Councillors weigh-in

While Hobbs has decided to not have his name stand on the 2018 election ballot, the majority of city councillors told CBC News it's a little early to determine if they will run, or not.

The exception is at-large Councillor Larry Hebert, who has decided to not seek re-election.

"I will not be running. Time to allow some new people on council," he wrote.

Only two council seats changed after the last election. Shelby Ch'ng was elected as Councillor for the Northwood Ward, while Frank Pullia became an at-large councillor, taking up the vacated seat from Ken Boshcoff, who ran for mayor.

The next municipal election is on October 22, 2018.