Two more candidates register for Thunder Bay municipal election
Two more candidates have officially registered for the October municipal and school board election in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Deadline to file nomination papers is July 27
Tracey MacKinnon will run in the at-large race. She originally filed her paperwork to run in the McKellar ward.
Adrienne Kromm will run as a trustee for the Lakehead District School Board.
The municipal election will take place on October 22.