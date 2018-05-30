Skip to Main Content
Two more candidates register for Thunder Bay municipal election

Two more candidates register for Thunder Bay municipal election

Two more candidates have officially registered for the October municipal and school board election in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Deadline to file nomination papers is July 27

Nominations for candidates to run in the Oct. 22 municipal election close on July 27. (CBC)

Tracey MacKinnon will run in the at-large race. She originally filed her paperwork to run in the McKellar ward.

Adrienne Kromm will run as a trustee for the Lakehead District School Board.

The municipal election will take place on October 22.

