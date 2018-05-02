A political newcomer hopes to take the mayor's chair in Thunder Bay's municipal election.

Kevin Cernjul officially filed his papers on Tuesday. Cernjul, 31, works at Sunset Memorial Gardens, and as well as a wedding DJ.

Cernjul said he hopes to get more youth involved in decision making in the city.

"The big thing is I want to be a voice for our youth," he said.

"A lot of colleagues and friends that I have feel that there's a disconnect between city council and youth, and I want to be the person that bridges that gap."

Cernjul said he considered running as a councillor-at-large or as a ward councillor, but felt he would be more recognized if he ran for mayor.

Some of the issues he said he intends to highlight during his campaign include social problems and addictions, particularly with young people.

"There's a problem with youth and addiction. I want to look at how we can get our addicted youth out of that slump and back into the community. Feel that they have a purpose, rather than the stigma that 'I'm doing drugs, or addicted to a particular substance.'"

First day of nominations

A handful of other candidates registered at Thunder Bay city hall on Tuesday, the first day of nominations for the 2018 municipal election.

Incumbents Shelby Ch'ng and Linda Rydholm will seek re-election in the Northwood and Neebing wards, respectively.

Frank Scarcello, who narrowly lost the Westfort ward in 2014, will once again run for office.

Iain Angus, who previously announced he would run for mayor, officially filed his papers on Tuesday.

The municipal election is on October 22.