Slate of candidates starting to take shape for 2018 Thunder Bay election

Three incumbents have already filed their nomination papers to run for a seat on Thunder Bay city council just over a week into the roughly-three-month period candidates have to do so.

They join a number of other candidates who have also declared they will contest for a spot on Thunder Bay's 13-member council in the 2018 municipal election, to be held Oct. 22. Council consists of a mayor, five councillors-at-large and seven ward councillors.

Veteran councillor Iain Angus is taking a run at the mayor's chair after serving as a councillor-at-large for 15 years. So far, he will be joined on the ballot by Kevin Cernjul and Mariann Sawicki. Another long-serving councillor-at-large, Larry Hebert, has said he intends to run, but has yet to file his papers.

Incumbents have also filed to run in the Neebing and Northwood wards, with Linda Rydholm and Shelby Ch'ng, respectively, putting their names forward.

The McKellar ward will see a new councillor this year as Paul Pugh, who has represented that part of the city for the past two terms, has announced he will not run. So far, Ashley Nurmela, a former member of the city's Aboriginal Liaison Office, and business owner Brian Hamilton, are on the ballot.

In Westfort, Frank Scarcello, who lost to incumbent Joe Virdiramo in 2014 by less than 50 votes, is running again. As of Wednesday morning, he was the only candidate to file.

David George Noonan has filed to run in the Red River ward, while Wesley Ramage will be on the ballot in McIntyre. No one has yet filed in Current River.

Kim Ducharme and Chris Krupholz have confirmed they will run for councillor-at-large.

Candidates have until 2 p.m. on July 27 to file.