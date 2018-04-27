Thunder Bay Police are investigating an attack in the 100 block of South Rockwood Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Police said at around 11. a.m. an 82-year-old man was out walking when he was approached by two men and assaulted.

The two suspects fled the area and neighbours came out to assist the elderly man and contacted police.

The 82-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance for medical attention, according to a media statement on Friday.

Both suspects are described to be approximately 18 to 20 years old, wearing a grey hoodie with black pants.

One suspect is 5'10" tall with a slim build, wearing a blue and white cap.

Anyone who my have witnessed this incident or can identify these suspects is asked to contact Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.