Members of the Muslim community in Thunder Bay, Ont., marked the beginning of Eid al-Adha Friday with a special festival and get together.

The religious holiday, which begins 10 days after the sighting of the new crescent moon, promotes sharing, caring and giving to charity, explained Abdullah Syed, the organizer of the festivities at the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition grounds.

"It's beautiful," he said, noting the Eid event provides people in Thunder Bay's growing Muslim community the opportunity to network and make new contacts in their new city.

"Many people are from India, from Pakistan, as well as Syrian refugee families and it's amazing to see people from all across the world."

"It's all about sharing and caring, and seeing happiness on everyone's faces just brings joy into everyone's hearts and this is what the whole day is about," said Syed.

Thunder Bay's growing Muslim community came together on Friday to celebrate Eid al-Adha, a religious festival which promotes caring and sharing. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

This is the third year for the Eid festival in Thunder Bay, and the turn out increases each year he said.

Syed said they ran out of food last year and so he "ordered a little bit extra this year, and it's all sold out! The community is growing so much and next year it's going to be even bigger."

He estimated about 500 people took part in Friday's celebration, which included lunch and a variety of children's activities such as face painting and a bouncy castle.

Eid al-Adha continues until Monday September 4.