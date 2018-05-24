Drivers heading north on Edward Street in Thunder Bay, Ont. will have to find an alternate route as the road between Churchill Drive and Riverview Drive is currently closed due to construction. The same area had closures last summer.

Police released a written statement on Thursday saying the closure is clearly marked and police will be enforcing dangerous habits and issuing offence notices.

Police are warning drivers not to try to proceed in the south bound lane, as they will be travelling in the wrong direction.