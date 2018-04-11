Hotel robbery in Thunder Bay, Ont. prompts search for suspect by police

Police officers in Thunder Bay, Ont. say they are looking for a male suspect involved in a robbery on Wednesday morning.

According to a media statement, officers attended the Econo Lodge on Memorial Avenue early Wednesday morning after a female employee reported that a man came into the lobby of the business with his face covered, holding an unknown object in his hand and demanded money from the till.

The male suspect then left on foot after taking the money.

Police say the suspect is in his early 20's with a fair complexion and approximately 5'6" tall.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and a white balaclava.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.