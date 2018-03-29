City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., have given the revenue division the go-ahead to start the process to go after more than $3 million in property taxes owed as far back as 2015.

The most outstanding on a single property is $155,000 on the former Eaton's site in the city's downtown north core. Substantial amounts are also owed on a nearby hotel and an Arthur Street property containing a currently-shuttered service garage.

Earlier this week, council approved issuing arrears certificates on over 400 residential, commercial and mixed-use properties in the city on which taxes are owed since either 2015 or 2016. According to a report to council, those back taxes total $3.2 million.

The number of properties and total amount owing is much higher on the 2018 list than in years past, as changes to the municipal act in 2017 now allow for properties to be registered after two years in arrears instead of three.

That's why there are properties in arrears from 2015 and 2016 on the current list.

The city issuing the arrears certificates gives affected property owners one year from the time they receive the notice to pay any taxes owing, along with interest and penalties, or apply to city council for an extension. Typically, those notices go out in November which starts the clock, unless the outstanding amounts are paid back before then.

"In the process, many of the properties will pay their taxes, end up off the list and not be registered," said Kathleen Cannon, Thunder Bay's manager of billing and collections.

'A very effective collection process'

The final step, if accounts aren't cleared in that 12 month period, is the advertising of the property for a tax sale, Cannon said, adding that the city will, depending on the circumstances, continue to accept payment during the advertising period. Tax sales are typically held in June.

That means property owners effectively have two years to clear their accounts. Very few properties actually end up going to tax sales, Cannon said.

"Historically, about 70 per cent of properties are actually paid between now, when the list gets approved, and before registration (in November)," she said.

"It's a very effective collection process for sure and it gets people to pay, most definitely," Cannon said.