Thunder Bay, Ont. man celebrated as 2017 National Ducks Unlimited Canada volunteer of the year

A Thunder Bay, Ont., resident, John Stewart, is being celebrated for his decades of work with a national conservation organization.

Duck Unlimited Canada has named Stewart the 2017 National DUC Volunteer of the Year.

Stewart says he has had ties to the organization since he was a child in southern Ontario.

He says he believes working with young people remains a key to the future of waterfowl conservation.

"This is where you start, with the next generation," he said. "Because right then they say 'I don't want anything done with that area..' But then as they become adults, they begin to learn that there is something they can do about it."

Stewart won the national award over nine other candidates chosen from across the country.

He also recently received the organization's Ontario Volunteer of the Year award.

Stewart has also been responsible for making - and mentoring the builders of - hundreds of wood duck nesting boxes in northwestern Ontario.

He spoke with the CBC's Outdoor Columnist, Gord Ellis about his his modified nesting box design.