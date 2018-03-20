The Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB) wants the Ontario government to provide current tenants with more funding for help with addictions and mental heath issues.

The TBDSSAB published a position paper, outlining the costs it bears when tenants with addictions or mental health issues vacate a social housing unit, and major repairs are required.

The paper notes in 2016, the TBDSSAB believes 11 of its units, which were vacated, had tenants with issues requiring treatment or assistance. The agency believes the people had addictions and mental health concerns based on previous issues related to those tenants, and what the TBDSSAB discovered after gaining entry to their units.

The paper cites a repair bill of $185,000 for the 11 units, including replacing drywall, doors, flooring, cabinetry, plumbing fixtures, lighting fixtures as well as repairing floors. The paper said one unit required $30,000 of work, while the average unit needs between $1,200 to $3,500 of work when a tenant moves out.

"We directly operate 2,500 of those social housing units and do receive a number of calls and found that a significant number of the calls are related to mental health and addictions issues," said Bill Bradica, the chief administrative officer for the TBDSSAB.

"I think it's been a trend really over the past 20 years, but, it just seems to be felt more keenly in the past few years."

Bradica said DSSAB service managers seem to be dealing with more calls from tenants requiring help, as well as neighbouring tenants who have concerns about the people living in their buildings.

There are also more cases of mental health hospitalization in Thunder Bay and northwestern Ontario, with the rate being nearly double the provincial average, said Bradica.

The paper states, "While the majority of TBDSSAB tenants appear not to have difficulties, there is considerable evidence that mental health and addictions issues have had negative consequences."

Bradica said the agency has already met with the Northwest Local Health Integration Network (LHIN), but more support is needed to help current tenants.

He said the province is prioritizing moving people out of shelters and into homes, which is commendable, however more support is needed for those who are already housed, but have no additional resources available.

Bradica said the goal is to have the provincial ministry of health make it easier for DSSAB clients to access mental health and addictions supports, which would help them stay in their current homes.