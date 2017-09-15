An estimated nine housing units run by the district social services board in Thunder Bay, Ont., are expected to benefit from over $12 million in provincial funding for energy efficiency upgrades announced on Friday.

The expected $12.35 million for the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board (DSSAB) over the next five years is the northwestern Ontario city's cut of a $657 million announcement the provincial Liberals made in August. Toronto is set to receive more than half of that total.

The money committed to Thunder Bay will benefit the board itself, the tenants of its buildings as well as the local economy, according to Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Bill Mauro.

"It will provide lower utility costs for [the DSSAB] in the longer term, it will provide more room in the budget for them when they have lower utility costs to spend that money on other things," Mauro said. "It will create .... jobs in the city of Thunder Bay."

Paterson Court is one of the buildings that's slated to receive upgrades, the DSSAB's board chair said. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC)

The money is to be used for things like new windows, energy efficient lighting and heating systems, according to services board chair Bob Katajamaki.

The funding will come from current and future sales of greenhouse gas emission permits under the provincial cap-and-trade system, Mauro said, adding that the province is legally-bound to spend that money on projects that reduce greenhouse gases. Another benefit to the program, Mauro said, is the expected positive impact on climate change.

Since the total funding allocation is based on the carbon market, Mauro said the $12.35 million is an estimate, although one in which the government is confident.

"We believe it's really close, it'll be in that range and in fact, while it might be a little bit lower, it might even actually end up being a little bit higher," he said. "So it could go either way, we're trying to be very clear with people."

The money will "help improve the lives of low-income and vulnerable tenants in Thunder Bay with upgrades to social housing buildings," stated a press release issued in conjunction with Friday's announcement.