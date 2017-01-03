Four people face a number of charges after two 'high risk' traffic stops on New Year's Day, according to Thunder Bay police.

Police said shortly after 10 p.m., a vehicle was stopped on Memorial Avenue, and the two men in the vehicle both had loaded handguns, as well as cash, oxycodone and cocaine.

About fifteen minutes later, a second vehicle was stopped near Oliver Road and High Street. Another loaded handgun, along with a large quantity of cash, along with drugs believed to be marijuana, oxycodone and cocaine was also found in the vehicle.

Police said just before 11 p.m. officers searched a residence in the 300 block of Prescott Crescent, and found two shotguns and a handgun.

Two of the firearms have been previously reported as stolen, according to police.

Four people remain in custody, and face a number of weapons and drug charges.

The group includes 33-year-old Jonathan Ranger, who is wanted in Ottawa on a number of outstanding charges.

He was considered a suspect in the death of 30-year-old Nicholas Kim in May of 2016.

So far, he has not been charged in connection to the shooting.