Three Thunder Bay, Ont., drivers are out $490 each after failing to stop for school buses that were loading or unloading children, Thunder Bay Police said in a news release.

Two of the drivers were caught on March 23, and the third on March 24, all on River Street near Farrand Street, police said.

Police are reminding motorists to stop for school buses when their overhead lights are turned on.

School buses "are carrying the most precious and fragile cargo — our children," police said.

Ontario law states that drivers travelling in both directions on a road without a median must stop for a school bus with its upper red lights flashing.

In addition to facing the hefty fine, drivers caught failing to stop are subject to six demerit points, which remain on their record for five years. If the driver is caught passing the school bus again, they can face a fine up to $4,000.

The Thunder Bay Police Traffic Unit has been installing GoPro cameras on some school buses, they said, due to the number of problems with drivers not stopping for them.