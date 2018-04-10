Skip to Main Content
Doug Ford visits Thunder Bay to 'rally for a better Ontario'

Residents in Thunder Bay, Ont. will have a chance to meet with the Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford on Tuesday evening.

Ford will be at the Finlandia Club on Bay Street at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10

According to a media statement, Ford will be at the Terry Fox Memorial at 4:30 p.m. and then at the Finlandia Club on Bay Street to Rally for a Better Ontario at 6:00 p.m.

Ford is on a pre-election tour of northwestern Ontario.

Before visiting Thunder Bay, he was in Sioux Lookout, Ont. for a community luncheon and a visit to the seniors centre.

Yesterday, Ford visited the communities of Kenora and Dryden. 

