Approximately 800 boys and girls across the district of Thunder Bay, Ont. will get a chance to open a gift this Christmas morning, thanks to the staff and volunteers at the Dilicio Anishinabek Family Care.

For the past nine years, the family care centre has organized the Christmas Wish Campaign in Thunder Bay where participants are given a Christmas Wish Bag, along with a child's profile, to fill up with essential items, toys, books, and learning tools.

"It's a huge campaign so we've been working on it for a few months now," Dilico Anishinabek Family Care Executive Director, Darcia Borg said.

She said this year the campaign launched in November with the hopes to fill 750 bags with gifts for kids in need.

On Monday, Dec. 18 Borg announced that they surpassed their goal "with over 800 bags filled."

"This has been our most successful year to date," Borg said.

"We really rely on the giving of Thunder Bay and the district and different organizations, families, students, and the businesses."

She said each bag is tailored to the child who will be receiving it with items like hockey sticks, games and other wishes included in the bag.

"We have a list of families that are in need and we have an amazing group of volunteers that go out and deliver all the bags," Borg said.