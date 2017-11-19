Diane Schoemperlen began writing more than 40 years ago in her hometown of Thunder Bay, Ont., and over the decades has crafted dozens of short stories, three novels and even a memoir. The Writers Trust of Canada honoured that body of work on November 14 by presenting her with the Matt Cohen Award: In Celebration of a Writing Life.

"It's really wonderful to feel recognized," said Schoemperlen, who is also the recipient of the 1998 Governor General's Literary Award for her collection Forms of Devotion: Stories and Pictures, and was a finalist for the 2016 RBC Taylor Prize for her literary non-fiction book This Not My Life: A Memoir of Love, Prison, and Other Complications.

The latest publication from Diane Schoemperlen is First Things First, a collection of her earliest short stories. The preface offers advice and encouragement to young writers. (Deborah Windsor)

Serendipitously, in the same year that Schoemperlen received a lifetime achievement award, she returned to her writing roots with the publication of First Things First, which brings together her early and uncollected short stories.

"It was a fascinating process to go through them," said Schoemperlen, "and of the very early ones I could imagine being my younger self and trying very hard to write those stories."

The collection includes a preface, offering advice to young writers that Schoemperlen believes she herself would have benefited from receiving.

'Keep going, you'll get there'

"Keep going, you'll get there, be patient and remember that you have to do the first things first."

Schoemperlen said she really wanted "to show new writers that it takes a long time to find your voice and perfect your craft."

The Matt Cohen Award also comes with a $25,000 cash prize.

Previous winners include Mavis Gallant, Paul Quarrington, and Richard Wagemese.