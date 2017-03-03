A man from Neebing township, just west of Thunder Bay, Ont. has been fined $2,000 for an illegal deer hunt southwest of the northwestern Ontario city.

According to a written release issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry on Friday, the hunter shot a deer in October, 2016 and didn't attach a game seal before starting to transport the animal.

Conservation officers patrolling the area on all-terrain vehicles also found a loaded rifle on the man's ATV.

The hunter pleaded guilty in court and was fined $1,000 for failing to attach a game seal to a white-tailed deer and another $1,000 for having a loaded rifle on his vehicle.

The deer was forfeited to the Crown.