Moose decoy sting helps MNRF fine two hunters over $8K for unsafe hunting

Conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in Thunder Bay, Ont. say they have fined two men from southern Ontario a total of $8500 for multiple hunting violations.

According to a media statement on Monday, two men from Strathroy were given a one year hunting suspension and fined $2000 each for unlawfully hunting a bull moose when the were only licensed to hunt a calf.

Officers said during a moose decoy operation on Highway 811, north of Thunder Bay, one of the hunters shot at the decoy while standing on the travelled portion of the highway, while the other hunter shot at the decoy across the highway while kneeling behind his vehicle.

His view of the oncoming traffic was obstructed by the vehicle, according to Monday's statement.

In addition to the $2000 fine and one year suspension, one hunter was fined an additional $2000 for shooting from the travelled portion of a provincial highway while the other hunter received an additional $2500 fine for carelessly discharging his firearm across a highway.