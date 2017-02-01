An elementary school principal with the Lakehead public board in Thunder Bay, Ont., is being recognized as one of the country's top educators.

"I'm truly honoured," said the principal of Kingsway Park and Hyde Park schools, Darren Lentz, of being named one of Canada's Outstanding Principals for 2017, by the national Learning Partnership program.

"This award represents the many strengths of our outstanding team in the school, and the school community," including staff, families and students.

Lentz, a graduate of both the outdoor recreation and education programs at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, began his teaching career with Eabametoong First Nation in northwestern Ontario, before moving to Sioux Lookout to teach at Pelican Falls High School and Queen Elizabeth High School.

'Honour people, respect people'

Throughout his career, he has developed and emphasized outdoor education programs and the value of teaching traditional skills and technology within an Indigenous curriculum model.

"The Seven Grandfather teachings is something that I hold dear and they're great traits that allow us to look at people and honour people and respect people in a good way and I think if we build those kinds of relationships with our students, with people around us, with our community we'll prosper and we'll thrive," said Lentz.

"This award is a testament to his innovation, leadership and creativity in finding solutions and opportunities within the school community that he serves," stated Ian MacRae, the Lakehead board's director of education, in a written release Tuesday.

Nominated by community, parents

Lentz will attend the Canada's Outstanding Principals ceremony February 28 in Toronto to receive his award, and will also take part in executive training program at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.

Forty principals, who were nominated by parents, colleagues, and community members, and chosen by a national selection committee, are being celebrated for demonstrating innovation, leadership and for employing creativity in finding solutions and opportunities within their school communities.

The award program is thirteen years old.