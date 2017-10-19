They say it's the worst disease you've never heard of.

Epidermolysis bullosa, or EB, is a rare condition that causes the skin to be very fragile and blister with the slightest touch, and a pair of cross-country cyclists from Toronto are raising awareness by biking over 2,000 km from Lacombe, Alta. to Thunder Bay, Ont.

Natalie Buchanan has been living with the genetic condition her entire life. She and her boyfriend, Steve Gibbs, partnered with an organization called Debra Canada for the journey.

"We always knew I had the skin condition, but I wasn't specifically diagnosed until [age] eight or nine," Buchanan said. "I have a really mild case, so I usually just get blisters on my feet which comes from constant friction of walking."

"So if I were to do like a five kilometer walk, I'd probably have to take a few days off because I wouldn't be able to walk the next day."

Buchanan added that she feels lucky, as life can be difficult for individuals who have severe EB.

"So for myself .... when I was younger,

Natalie Buchanan hopes this trip will inspire others to do something beyond what they think is possible. (Steve Gibbs)

[the blisters] would even wrap around my toes, and it takes multiple days to heal," she continued. "For people that have the severe case of EB, they can't even swallow [their] food because a blister will form in their throat."

Growing up, Buchanan said she not only never met anyone with the same condition, but school friends always had a hard time understanding and field trips meant that she had to hold herself back, physically.

Despite her struggles, Buchanan and Gibbs decided to embark on a grand adventure to raise awareness and money for the rare skin disease. Cycling from her hometown in Alberta all the way to northwestern Ontario, the couple said their original goal was to reach Sudbury, but due to timing, they decided to make Thunder Bay their final destination.

"It originally started with the idea of an adventure, but it morphed into a cycling trip, and then we decided to start where she was born in Alberta and make our way back," Gibbs said. "We couldn't push 100 kilometres a day because then she would get a blister somewhere. So, we had to take our breaks, but we did it and we are pretty happy about it."

After researching the right kind of clothing, biking seat and gear, Gibbs said they headed off on their adventure just six weeks after they made their decision.

"We used anti-chafing cream, which helped a lot. I actually ended up using diaper rash cream at the end of every day because it helped repair the skin and the zinc helped a lot," Buchanan added."

"In the first ten days, I actually got a blister on my rear end, so that was pretty painful, and we actually had to take a few days off because of that."

Along the 2,000 kilometre trip, Buchanan had a chance to speak with other individuals with EB.

The couple raised a total of $4,000 and anyone wishing to donate or learn more about epidermolysis bullosa can do so through their donation page on Debra Canada.