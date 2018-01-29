Al Hackner is heading back to the Canadian Senior Curling Championships, after a close victory over Sudbury's Rob Gordon during Sunday's northern Ontario championships.

The Hackner rink, from the Fort William Curling Club in Thunder Bay, Ont., also consists of third Eric Harnden, second Frank Morissette and lead Gary Champagne. The senior championships are open to curlers over the age of 50.

Hackner's 6-5 win over Gordon in Sault Ste. Marie secured the fourth regional senior's title for the veteran skip.

Gordon was bidding for a third straight northern Ontario senior title.

Hackner's rink tied the game in the seventh end before coming up with a steal in the eighth.

They will now play for the Canadian senior title; the tournament runs from March 24-29 in Stratford, Ont.