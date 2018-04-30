Two entrepreneurs in northwestern Ontario are hoping to make Thunder Bay greener and cleaner with a brand new state of the art composting facility that could handle residential and commercial compost.

Co-founders of Curbside Collections, John Staal and Martina Benvegnu, recently introduced a new business that will pick up your compost at your curbside, starting this summer.

"Landscaping in Thunder Bay is a very short season," Staal said, "so its hard to keep employees and in the spring time your bank accounts are a little bit low, every year, so I decided what can I do that kind of goes with it ... so I thought compost and visited a few places in B.C. and Alberta."

After learning and visiting a few composting facilities, Benvegnu said they decided to start a once-a-week curbside collection and composting system where people's "vegetable scraps, meats, bones, dairy, paper and cardboard can be broken down into soil."

"Our goal in the end is to build a cleaner, greener, Thunder Bay and northwestern Ontario," Benvegnu said.

"Right now we're looking to just make money to run it."

She said because the company is not affiliated with the City, they would need to charge a service fee for the weekly collection while also offering the service to businesses and restaurants as well.

The two business partners have just completed building the composting facility and are currently working on the last phase of the project.

They expect Curbside Collections to be up and running by this summer.

