Residents in Thunder Bay, Ont., can once again place their batteries in a recycling bag for curbside pick up starting on Tuesday, June 5.

The municipal program runs until June 15.

"This program has proven to be a very popular and successful one," the city's solid waste and recycling services manager, Jason Sherband, said in a media release.

Orange battery recycling bags were delivered to households in the city and batteries can be placed in those bags for municipal waste collectors to pick up at the curb during regular recycling days.

City officials said residents with curbside waste collection who did not receive an orange bag, or need extra, can call the infrastructure and operations department or go to thunderbay.ca/batteries to print out an insert that can be placed in any clear, re-sealable bag.

"Last spring, city workers collected a little over two metric tonnes of batteries, which were shipped off and safely recycled," Sherband was quoted as saying. "It's great to see residents embrace this program, and we're pleased to offer it again this spring."

One hundred per cent of the battery components, including the recycling bag itself, will be recycled.

The recycling program started in Thunder Bay in 2014; it has reportedly since diverted 15 metric tonnes of household batteries from the landfill.