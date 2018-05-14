City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., may finally pass the city's new taxi bylaw at their meeting on Monday night.

Council is set to approve the bylaw, that has been in the making for six years. Numerous consultations with taxi companies, ride sharing programs, senior driving services and customers created numerous delays, as the bylaw was continually re-written.

A staff report from the city notes that the city cannot satisfy all parties, but believes the new bylaw has done the best it can to alleviate concerns from operators as well as consumers.

Council will also have to approve the creation of a new appeals committee, which is a requirement under the new taxi bylaw. The new committee will also include the former Property Standards Committee, and Committee of Revision. A report from staff notes having one appeal body is more effective than three.

The city is also looking at changing its anti-idling bylaw, which currently limits the time vehicles can sit running at five minutes. After a deputation in February, city staff recommend dropping the limit to one minute.

The time is only effective when the temperature is between zero and 27 celcius.

Tenants want lower taxes

Council will also hear a presentation Monday from the Thunder Bay Colalition Against Property Tax Discrimination.

The group, comprised of tenants, will ask city council to consider lowering the tax rate for apartment buildings. The group said in a letter to council they are unfairly taxed compared to home owners at a rate two and a half times higher than a regular home owner.

Administration recommends against changing the tax rate, noting it would adversely impact homeowners, and would force a revenue shortfall onto residential property owners.

Provincial regulations note that any sort of tax decrease greater than 2.5 percent must be passed onto tenants. Administration said it would not support such a large decrease in the tax levy at one time.