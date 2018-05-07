Waste management, emerald ash borer on Thunder Bay city council agenda

An update on the city's waste management strategy is on the agenda for Thunder Bay city council's May 7 meeting, including a look at a possible automated future for garbage collection in Thunder Bay.

The presentation to council will include a look at the milestones the waste management strategy hit in 2017, including reducing the curbside pick up item limit from three to two, and the creation of a tag system for extra items.

The 2018 goals of the waste management strategy will also be included in the presentation. They include a three per cent increase in tipping fees at the city's landfill site, as well as a study to determine the feasibility of introducing automated waste collection in the city.

A report to council states an automated system is "considered to be a best practice in the solid waste management industry," and would allow collection of waste on a much-longer route than manual collection in the same amount of time.

The study will be done this year, the report states.

Emerald Ash Borer update

Council will also get an update on the city's efforts to address the emerald ash borer's appearance in Thunder Bay.

In 2017, 114 of the city's ash trees were removed, 198 replaced, and 835 trees treated to prevent infestation by the emerald ash borer, a report to council states.

There are approximately 6,300 ash trees on city property in Thunder Bay, according to the report.

In 2018, the city plans to assess any mature ash trees located on boulevards that haven't already been assessed, and tree removals will continue where necessary, the report states.

Road resurfacing, storm sewer contracts to be awarded

Council is also expected to award contracts for road resurfacing and storm sewer construction work.

Administration is recommending the storm sewer contract — which would cover portions of McKellar, Dease, North Vickers, Leith, Arthur, Henry and Carrie streets, and Minto Place — be awarded to Nadin Contracting, which bid about $1.7 million.

Nadin was also the low bidder on a contract to repave sections of Blucher, Mountdale and Victoria avenues, Tungsten Street and Tarbutt Street. The company bid about $2.7 million, and administration is recommending they be awarded the contract.