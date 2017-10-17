It took nearly one and a half hours, created lots of confusion, and even some heated comments, but city councillors in Thunder Bay unanimously agreed to denounce comments made by Senator Lynn Beyak about Indigenous people and residential schools.

They did, however, agree that council would not call for the resignation of her Senate seat.

Councillor Shelby Ch'ng, who wrote the original motion for the September 25 meeting, asked council to re-vote on the motion that originally lost.

That, in turn, led to an amendment, deleting the call for her resignation, but still denouncing comments that Beyak made.

"I was feeling huge support from the community, and certainly at my ward meeting last week. But, if we can do a compromise, then I am willing to compromise...and vote in favour of the amendment," said Coun. Linda Rydholm.

But some trouble arose when the amendment, gramatically, did not make sense. This led to a large amount of confusion amongst councillors.

"My understanding was that we take anything to do with asking for the resignation out of there, so I'll change my vote then," said Coun. Trevor Giertuga.

"That was the understanding of the mover and seconder, I believe. Was that we condemn her comments, and any reference to the resignation be taken out of there."

When the dust settled, council agreed with the original intent of the amendment, and unanimously passed the motion, as amended. The formal denouncement of Beyak's comments will be sent to the federal government.

However, all of the confusion led to some heated comments.

Disappointed, embarrassed

Coun. Iain Angus told his colleages that he was disappointed and embarrassed in what took place in council chambers.

"And I am extremely disappointed, with those who said to us, no, I'm not going to support any amendment, I want to stick with my hard line approach. And now here we are where a motion that everybody thought was what they wanted, but they really weren't paying attention when the clerk read it out a number of times, actually passed."

That comment got Angus into a debate with Mayor Keith Hobbs.

Hobbs said he wished that Indigenous leaders were in council chambers witnessing the debate and "difficult" discussion, mentioning that he spends 40 per cent of his time as Mayor dealing with Indigenous issues. Hobbs said one vote does not show the city's support, or lack of support, for Indigenous issues.

"Our council votes with their freedom on conscience, and freedom of speech. We have disagreed on many, many issues in this council chambers, but at the end of the day, we respect each other's decision," Hobbs said.