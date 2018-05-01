Thunder Bay city council to ask MNRF to deal with nuisance bears

A number of homeowners in the Northwood area want city councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., to put some pressure on the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) to deal with nuisance bears in the city.

Nuisance bears have been an issue in many smaller communities throughout the northwest, but John Bakich told council it's now an issue in urban Thunder Bay.

"I wouldn't be as concerned if the bear was always seen near its den by the river," he said.

"But, this bear has repeatedly wandered into people's driveways and backyards, which suggests to me that a) it is not afraid, as afraid of humans as it should be, and b) that it cannot find enough food to sustain itself."

Bakich said there are two bears in the area, with the larger of the two causing the most headaches for homeowners, as it is found climbing trees, and rustling through bar-b-ques.

Bakich said the main issue is the MNRF's bearwise line only gives ideas on how to keep bears away from your property, and does not deal with nuisance bear complaints.

He said he does not want the bear shot, but only relocated. He said city police, who are not experts in dealing with bears, should not be the organization held responsible for wildlife issues.

Council agreed to put the issue to its Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, while administration will speak with police to try and reach out to the MNRF.

Financial decisions

City council also dealt with a number of financial matters on Monday night, including awarding its non-union employees a 1.5 percent increase.

Council also heard how the city's budget is in the black, ending the first quarter with a positive variance of $665,000. It's attributed to positive budgets from the police, long term care and development and emergency services divisions.

City administration also received council's support to look further into the concept of an accommodation tax, which would be used for tourism development and infrastructure.

The tax, which would be tacked onto the cost of a hotel room, could run between three and four percent. It could bring in as much as $2.5 million per year in revenue.

Council also received an update from the crime prevention council on Monday, similar to an update received by the Thunder Bay Police Services Board.