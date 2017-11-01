The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says a cougar found dead northwest of Thunder Bay on March 25, 2017 was not part of a resident Ontario population.

MNRF senior media relations officer Jolanta Kowalski said tissue from the animal found partially frozen along the Boreal Road was sent for DNA testing to the United States Research Station, in Montana, this past spring.

She said the station created a genetic profile, or "DNA fingerprint", similar to the process used to identify individuals in human forensics/paternity cases.

"They compared the genetic profile of the cougar to a database of cougar samples from South and North Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Texas, Oregon and Florida," she said. "They determined with 95 per cent probability that the cougar is most closely related to individuals from the region of the Black Hills of Wyoming, and South Dakota and NW Nebraska.The animal is not part of a resident cougar population in northern Ontario."

Kowalski said the Montana DNA researchers said people should not "read too much" into the results. She said the researchers noted the fact the animal had genetic markers from South Dakota, Wyoming and Nebraka doesn't mean it actually came from there.

"They were very cautious about pin-pointing a specific area," she said.

Kowalski said the ministry is very aware why so many people wanted to know where the cougar might have come from, and whether it was indeed a wild Ontario cat.

"I think there was a lot of interest because it is so rare to actually come upon a cougar carcass," she said. "They are endangered but they are also highly elusive. For us to end up having a carcass, found on the side of the road, is unprecedented and an excellent opportunity to do some studying and to also try and determine - if we could - where it came from."

Cougars are considered an endangered species in Ontario.