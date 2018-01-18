You may call him a dreamer, but Thunder Bay, Ont. architect John Stephenson wants people to start thinking about creative ways to make the city more vibrant.

For example, he'd love to see the former Eaton's building on the city's north side, be transformed into a new conference facility.

"The basic bolts of the building are strong and solid," said Stephenson, a partner at FORM Architecture Engineering in Thunder Bay, and the current president of the Ontario Association of Architects.

The building's "great" shipping and receiving infrastructure and downtown location are also assets, he said.

It's not the first time that new uses have been suggested for the old Eaton's building, which hasn't been fully used since the store closed in the late 90s, but Stephenson said a convention centre makes sense now, since plans for a proposed event centre were stalled by lack of government funding.

The city is missing out on chances to host big conferences, he said.

Mix of retail, meeting space

For a blueprint of what a downtown convention centre might look like, Stephenson said Nanaimo, B.C. is home to a good example.

On a visit to Nanaimo several years ago, Stephenson said he was impressed by that city's conference centre — a downtown, multi-use building with retail spaces on street level, and conference spaces above.

"I thought 'wow, what a clever way of integrating a rather large multi-purpose function in the middle of a downtown core without really impacting the core negatively, and in fact supporting it by bringing traffic to the downtown core for events,'" he said.

The old Eaton's building, he suggests, is even strong enough to support the construction of an additional floor that could have views of Lake Superior.

"So, in my view, there's lots of potential there It could be quite spectacular," he said.

Stephenson said he hasn't discussed the idea with the building's owner or other stakeholders, and knows it would take "some careful study," but he said he does think it's important to stoke discussions about the city's future.

"Architects, we're sometimes accused of being dreamers, and this is true to a certain degree. And actually it's a professional skill we hone," he said.

"I think we're only limited by our ambition and our vision."