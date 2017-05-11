City staff in Thunder Bay, Ont. are planning the future of one of the landmark, municipally-owned facilities in the area.
The 50-year-old Centennial Botanical Conservatory was on the chopping block a few years ago, but renewed interest in the facility, which grows and displays tropical plants, means administration is now working to replace it.
-
Thunder Bay Conservatory remains open, but greenhouses to be torn down
-
The conservatory property has also housed separate greenhouses that grow other plants for use in city gardens.
"Right now, we're looking at rebuilding the greenhouses themselves this year, there is a budget for that," said Kayla Dixon, the city's director of engineering.
"Part of this assessment will determine what types of plants, numbers of plants, how big those greenhouses need to be."
As for the main building itself, the structure needs major work. Falling glass from the conservatory's ceiling closed the facility in 2012 and 2013.
An open house in Thunder Bay on Wednesday was designed to collect ideas from city residents on what they'd like to see the conservatory look like in the future, Dixon said, adding that some ideas already floated include opening up a tea room, hosting wedding receptions and adding an educational component.
"There's lots of modernization that's happened with greenhouses over the past 50 years," Dixon continued. "So, we can have something that's a little easier to operate going forward."
Administration is planning for a new building, Dixon said, rather than trying to continually fix up the existing structure.
"Certainly our intention is to rebuild that facility in some way," she said.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.