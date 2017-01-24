Confederation College in Thunder Bay, Ont., is formally recognizing the $8.5 million contribution from its student union to the construction of the school's new wellness centre by naming the facility Minowaadiziiwin, an Anishinawbe word meaning "lead a good life".

The name honours the financial contribution the students have made, and is a sign of respect for the traditional lands the facility is built on, while also representing the school's longstanding ties to Indigenous education, officials stated in a written release Monday.

"We are proud to be a key partner in this project and honoured to have the Centre named with us in mind. This new facility will focus on more than just fitness, providing an opportunity for students to de-stress and unwind, get healthy, socialize or simply engage in quiet reflection," said Jodi Connor, the president of the Student Union Confederation College Inc. (SUCCI).

The new facility will include a gymnasium, running track, cardio and strength training rooms, as well as space designated for academic needs.

It will "be a legacy our students can be proud of for decades to come," said Jim Madder, president of Confederation College.

This is the largest financial contribution ever made by the student union, and "their commitment to students and the continued development of our campus is deeply appreciated," he said.

The college also received $2 million in funding from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC), which was announced in May 2016.

The remaining $2.9 million of the $13.4 million project will be financed by Confederation College.

Tom Jones Corporation and FORM Architecture Engineering are leading the construction and design of the centre, which is expected to be completed in the fall of 2017.