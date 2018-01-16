It's exam week at the Confederation College campus in Thunder Bay, Ont., but despite their busy schedules, students from the Aboriginal Community Advocacy program held a fundraiser in support of the local Bear Clan Patrol.

The volunteer organization conducts frequent evening walkabouts in areas of the city deemed to be high-risk. The goal is to help keep potentially vulnerable people — as well as the community at-large — safe.

At Confederation College, a long table full of sprinkles, colourful icing and chocolate was laid out at the student commons with multiple trays of cookies baked in a shape of a bear claw.

Anyone who walked by was encouraged to buy a cookie for one dollar and decorate it.

All proceeds are slated to be presented at a special pow wow for the Thunder Bay Bear Clan Patrol on Thursday, January 18 at 1 p.m.