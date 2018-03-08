Confederation College students in Thunder Bay, Ont. were recognized for their academic achievements and community involvement earlier this week at the annual Awards Recognition Reception.

According to a media statement on Wednesday, a total of 330 students received 515 scholarships, bursaries and awards totalling $242,060.

"When I'm speaking to students about their financial needs, I hear about the barriers they face each day," Student Union president Jodi Afonso said, "The students appreciate the impact that a scholarship or an award has on their lives. It gives them the opportunity to attend college or stay in school when unexpected expenses arise."

Recent graduate, Shawna Pelletier said having the financial support from the awards program has allowed her to return to school for the Mechanical Engineering Technician program.

"My original field wasn't right for me so I decided to come back," Pelletier said, "These awards help make sure I have a roof over my head and less stress when it comes to my bills so I can focus on my education and later, my career."

For the past eight years, Confederation College has been able to deliver awards to over 2600 students, totalling more than $1.5 million.

"I am always impressed but never surprised by the generosity of our donors," College president Jim Madder said, "We are grateful for their philanthropic spirits and for demonstrating the value of leadership and community to our students."