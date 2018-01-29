City councillors and Thunder Bay police officers shared food and fellowship with residents of the downtown south core Saturday at a community feast that host Lori Paras called a "huge success."

More than 200 people stopped by the "Together We Are Stronger" event, according to organizer MaryEllen Thomas, who has been contracted by the City of Thunder Bay to help with Indigenous relations.

Guests feasted on stew and bannock. Thunder Bay police donated books and stuffed animals for the children, while the city contributed gift bags containing essentials such as toiletries, Thomas said.

"I see connections were being made, new friendships were being made," she said.

"They said, 'This is a good thing. Don't stop what you're doing. It's connecting communities.'"

City Councillor Rebecca Johnson socialized with guests at Saturday's community feast. (Lori Paras)

"Some of the police officers have said it was awesome just to interact with [residents] in a positive way, because they have to deal with people out there sometimes in negative circumstances," Thomas added.

Paras, who donated the use of her Hub Bazaar on Victoria Avenue as a venue for the event and set up 40 tables and a children's craft table to accommodate the guests, agreed with Thomas that the event was extremely positive.

"At the end of the day, I had people coming up saying, 'You know what? I have this feeling that this is really going to happen,'" she said.

"It was just so natural. Everybody is starting to talk to each other. We're sitting down at tables. We're sharing food. We're listening to each other's stories. If you get knowledge, knowledge just wipes out ignorance."

Staff of Thunder Bay's ExCuria restaurant cooked up a stew for the feast. (Lori Paras)

The event was part of efforts to build relationships in the community following the signing of a friendship agreement between the City of Thunder Bay, the Thunder Bay Police Services Board, Fort William First Nation and North Caribou Lake First Nation.



It was preceded by Halloween events in the Windsor/Blucher neighbourhood and at Shelter House, and by Christmas activities in the Windsor/Blucher and Limbrick areas.

Saturday's feast was so popular that guests polished off all of the stew that had been cooked by staff of the ExCuria restaurant, said Thomas, who hails from Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug.

"The bannock was a big hit as well. People that haven't tried bannock [were just] taken back how awesome it was," she said laughing.



Thunder Bay may have its challenges, but there are also solutions and positive things happening in the city that don't get talked about, Thomas said, and it's important to recognize that citizens of Thunder Bay do want to help people.

"This is not going to stop," she said. "This is going to continue. This is going to be real."



