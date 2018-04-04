An 86-year-old man is dead after the car he was driving crashed into an outbuilding behind Thunder Bay Transit.

Thunder Bay Police said the driver was involved in two collisions on Wednesday morning, with the first taking place at about 11:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Memorial Avenue.

Police said the driver of a brown car, who was not injured, stayed on scene and waited for police to arrive. The driver of the second vehicle left the scene, and headed northbound on Memorial.

The second vehicle then went onto Fourth Street, and hit an outbuilding on the Thunder Bay Transit property.

The driver of the second vehicle was rushed to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, and later died from his injuries.

Police are still investigating the scene and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact the Thunder Bay Police traffic unit.