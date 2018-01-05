Cold weather over the Christmas break may have changed plans for many people in Thunder Bay hoping to spend time outdoors — but the owner of one local ski area says at his location, it's just about 'business as usual.'

"Kids are troopers," said Kristof Kardas, the co-owner of Mount Baldy.

"It's amazing, and I think the parents are more of the ones who are spending more time inside. But I have my lifties, they're watching the young guys out there, making sure they're checking them," he said, referring to lift staff ensuring kids are not getting frostbite, and are staying warm.

Kardas said the Christmas break is an important time for ski areas, particularly for those that offer ski lessons.

"The parents have the kids well prepared with their neck tubes, their face guards on."

He said almost everybody on the hill now wears helmets, which are much warmer than toques.

Kardas said the hill has been busy, to his surprise. He noted hot chocolate sales are doing quite well, as most people are able to manage a couple of runs, and then come in to warm up.

He said he would be okay with another day of cold weather, because it helps with snowmaking, although it has also led to some shortened hours. He said the hill did shut down for a couple of days due to extreme cold, and has been waiting until noon to open on some days.

"When we do warm up this weekend, which is supposed to be happening, thank god ... we'll be able to offer our customers more runs available."

As for his staff, Kardas said the key is to keep staff moving around, while also offering them complimentary hot chocolate during the day.

When it comes to some more average temperatures on the way, Kardas said, "normal sounds fantastic."