Thunder Bay police arrested two individuals for possession and drug trafficking on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said on Feb 21, 2018 at approximately 12:20 p.m. a 31-year-old man from Toronto and a 20-year-old woman from Scarborough, Ont. were found with 1350 grams of cocaine, and what police believed to be about 9.3 grams of powdered Fentanyl in the 800 block of Fort William Road.

According to a media statement on Thursday, the street value of these drugs is estimated to be approximately $135,000.

Police said both individuals face a variety of drug trafficking charges.

The 31-year-old Toronto man also faces an additional charge of breach of probation and police said he is well known in the Greater Toronto Area and has been charged in the past for shooting at police officers and human trafficking.

Officials said both have been remanded into custody.