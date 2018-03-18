Residents of Fort Frances, Atikokan and Red Lake, Ont. will soon have access to more fresh foods produced by northwestern Ontario farmers thanks to the expansion of an online farmers market run by the Cloverbelt Local Food Co-op.

Co-op president Jen Springett said the idea for the online market came about when farmers in the Dryden area wanted to find a more sustainable way to operate the local food box program.

"It lets consumers select what they want to purchase, rather than receiving a box of goods that might include things that don't fit their particular dietary needs, and at the same time, it allows producers to choose when and how much they want to sell," Springett said.

She said the objective of the food co-op was to make local food more visible and accessible by offering products sourced entirely from this region.

Expanding to other communities

When they first started the program in Dryden, Springett said they had no idea how popular and in-demand it would be; they would get messages from residents in other small communities, expressing their interest and enthusiasm for a similar program in their region.

"It didn't make sense to put the onus on those communities to have to reinvent the wheel and have to replicate what we are doing," Springett explained. "So by expanding and finding ways to distribute food between communities, it gives us as consumers access to more variety of goods, while also helping to serve more communities."

Co-op president Jen Springett said the online farmers market model helps consumers choose the type of local products they want while giving farmers the power to decide how much they want to sell. (Cloverbelt Local Food Co-operative / Facebook)

After nearly five year in business, the Cloverbelt Local Food Co-op is expanding their online market and distribution services to Fort Frances, Atikokan and Red Lake.

"For some rural communities, this can mean actually increasing their access to fresh food in general in some communities that don't have a full grocery store," Springett said.

She said a partnership with a local food service wholesaler has also allowed them to expand as they have agreed to help distribute food to the newly expanded communities.

"I think this model is really useful for being able to distribute local goods to small rural communities, especially those that otherwise wouldn't have access to farmers markets," Springett said.

With so many communities far apart from each other in northwestern Ontario, Springett believes this online market model will not only help residents consume more local products, but also allow residents in rural communities to have access to fresh food.

Pick up locations in various regions, as well as information on memberships, can be found on the Cloverbelt Local Food Co-op's website.