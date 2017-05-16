City councillors in Thunder Bay approved two zoning changes at their meeting on Monday night.
The first was re-zoning 819 Gore Street West, the former Thunder Bay Drapery.The location is proposed to become the home of three current home-based businesses that specialize in weddings.
"We require a large open concept space, in order to consult with clients on decor and design, as well as have room for a full photography studio," said Shalini Misir, owner of Maid for the Bride Inc, one of three businesses that would use the building.
"The specific neighbourhood of Westfort is a further advantage, as the majority of event venues are actually in the south end of the city," said Misir.
Council approved the re-zoning, with no questions.
New car dealership
The other re-zoning item on council's agenda was the consolidation of a variety of pieces of land between Field Street at the Harbour Expressway.
Along with a re-zoning, council approved the sale of a number of small pieces of land, as well as road easements, to create a parcel about 2.15 hectares in size.
Ron Marostica, the owner of the property, said the plan is to build a new Subaru car dealership on the site.
"I'd like to compliment all the city staff who have been so great in working with us in assembling these residual lands that really were worthless, and to put them into something that's going to be quite something by the time we're done."
