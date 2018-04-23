Thunder Bay city councillors to vote on increasing their salary

City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., will look at increasing their pay at their meeting on Monday night.

If approved, the mayor would get a raise of nearly 15 per cent, while councillors would get an increase of around 11 per cent.

A committee tasked with coming up with the increase, comprised of a handful of community members, including from the Chamber of Commerce, said an appropriate increase would be half of the rate of inflation.

The increases mean the mayor would pull in $93,302.90, while a councillor would get paid $30,672.50

The increase also takes into account a change in taxation rules. In the past, an elected municipal official would receive tax exemption on one third of their salary; but that has since changed. Although the changes started in 2017, Thunder Bay chose to keep its officials as tax exempt. The tax rules were again changed, so the exemption is not available in 2019.

Moving forward, the report, if approved, will see council receive an annual raise, based on half of the rate of inflation, starting in 2020.

The overall price tag is about $57,000 more for mayor and council salaries.

The report also notes that as part of a city survey, a number of residents made unsolicited suggestions that the city reduce the number of council positions, to save money.

The report notes councillors spend about 30 hours per week on municipal business, with the mayor putting in between 60 and 80 hours.

Planning meeting

On Monday city councillors will also look at adopting the city's updated official plan — the document that guides building and development in the city.

At least one presentation will come from the Friends of the LPH Greenspace. The group wants to see the area near Boulevard Lake preserved.

A re-zoning for a popular north-side restaurant is also on the agenda, with council approving a recommendation for Bonobo's Foods to include a 30-seat restaurant.

The eatery has entered into an agreement with the city to ensure there is adequate parking for its patrons.