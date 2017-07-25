The absence of Thunder Bay's mayor at the first city council meeting in nearly a month was marked by council with an opening address.

"The charges are unrelated to municipal issues or business," said Coun. Trevor Giertuga, as he read from a statement.

"The mayor has advised that he will be absent from his public duties in accordance with city policy, as he deals with his personal matter."

"In accordance with policy, he is on paid leave, as is the right of all members of council, who are required to be absent from their duties," he continued.

Hobbs' leave started on Monday, July 24. In his absence, the acting mayor will take the place of the mayor. Giertuga is the acting mayor for the month of July.

"The acting mayor system is entrenched in our by-laws, and has been in place for many, many years," Giertuga said. "Council, by resolution, appoints the acting mayors for the year."

Acting mayors are decided upon in the previous calendar year. Each member of Thunder Bay city council holds the acting role for a month. Coun. Linda Rydholm will be acting mayor in August, followed by Coun. Joe Virdiramo in September.

Thunder Bay councillor Trevor Giertuga is the acting mayor for July, 2017. (Trevor Giertuga)

Since Hobbs was charged on Friday, rumours and comments have run rampant on social media, online and around town.

"As we have heard comments in the community, there is no change to our remuneration for acting mayor duties. There is no increased pay or benefit for these extra duties," said Giertuga.

The acting mayor also chairs all Thunder Bay city council meetings. Giertuga conducted the city's business from a seat on the floor of council chambers, usually reserved for committee of the whole meetings.

The mayor's chair in Thunder Bay's council chambers is generally only used as a formality, however, on Monday, Giertuga made no attempt to sit above councillors, instead staying on the main level in chambers.