A pair of 17-year-olds were arrested and have been charged with assaulting an officer after refusing to leave Churchill High School in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the school at around 9:15 p.m.to have two unwanted male youths removed from the school dance.

When officers approached the two, police said one youth began to leave while the other one was advised he would be arrested for trespassing if he continued to refuse.

According to a police, the 17-year-old then shoved and punched the officer and the situation escalated with both youths involved.

The two were subsequently arrested, escorted to the Balmoral Police Station and appeared in court on Friday morning.

One male youth was charged with assaulting a police officer and obstructing police, while the other youth was charged with two counts of assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.