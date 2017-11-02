Reverend Joyce A. Yanishewski says it was one of the hardest decisions the church had to make.

"We are a church. We completely understand who Jesus walked with and spent his time with. So for us, that was the most heartbreaking piece, was to balance the safety of everyone."

Just over a week ago, gates were installed around the alcoves of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Thunder Bay, Ont., located across the street from City Hall.

"There have been concerns for quite some time because there has been those people who have no place to be, who have frequented our steps," Reverend Yanishewski explained, "the people weren't the problem, but the debris and the human biohazard that was left behind was a great concen."

Reverend Yanishewski says finding people under the influence was a daily occurrence with growing safety concerns, which lead them to call the city's first responders multiple times a week. (Rev. Joyce A. Yanishewski)

Having been the minister for St. Andrew's church for the past four years, Reverend Yanishewski said since August, they've noticed "a spike in activity and population on the steps, sometimes upwards of 20 people."

"Almost all the time, there were concerns over substance abuse and what we were seeing there," Reverend Yanishewski said.

"There's a water fountain on the corner of City Hall's property that they have used and would wander back and forth...use the water as mixture for some of the substances that they were using," the Reverend described.

She said finding people passed out under the influence in front of the church's steps was a daily occurrence, which meant they had to call the city's first responders "two to three times a week, if not more."

She recalled having to "remove seven bags of debris" one Sunday morning and washing everything because of all the "semen, excrement, urine, vomit, [and] blood" around their alcoves.

Reverend Yanishewski says they would find all kinds of debris around the church and on the church's front steps. (Rev Yanishewski / St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church)

When the safety concerns continued to grow, coupled with the spike they saw in August, Reverend Yanishewski said all efforts that needed to be made inside the church was getting pushed aside.

But the gates certainly do not mean the church has forgotten about the city's most vulnerable population.

"We are working actually with the mobile nursing unit to see if we can make happen that they can come and park in our parking lot once a week...so that the vulnerable population can find some help still around this building."